U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the other Republicans in Colorado’s congressional delegation are calling on the state’s U.S. senators to stall a Senate vote on President Joe Biden’s nomination to lead the Bureau of Land Management until his administration assures it will keep the agency’s national headquarters in Grand Junction.
But Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, both Colorado Democrats, ignored that call in a 50-49 vote by the full Senate on Tuesday advancing the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning out of committee to the full Senate. That vote was necessary to keep her nomination alive because of a tie vote on her nomination at the committee level.
Boebert, R-Silt, and Reps. Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck in a joint news release Tuesday called on Colorado’s senators to refuse to advance Stone-Manning’s nomination in order to get a commitment to keep the headquarters in town. If either Hickenlooper or Bennet withhold support, it could jeopardize the chances for Stone-Manning’s controversial nomination to pass in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes.
“Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet have the power to stand up for Colorado and leverage the Biden administration into keeping the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters and existing personnel spots in Grand Junction,” Boebert said in the release. “I’ve appreciated their efforts and working with them on this bicameral and bipartisan effort. But based on comments from Secretary Haaland last week, the fate of the Bureau of Land Management headquarters in Colorado now rests on the shoulders of John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet. My hope is they will put Colorado first.”
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Grand Junction last Friday as she and the administration consider whether to reverse the Trump administration’s move of the headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. Ben Stout, a Boebert spokesperson, said that while Haaland didn’t specifically say last Friday that she was moving the headquarters back to Washington or planning to do so, “all indications we felt from her tone, from her comments were that that’s where things are moving.”
Haaland said during a press conference last Friday that a meeting she held with headquarters employees based in Grand Junction and other locations that day reinforced her conviction that “we need to put the BLM employees first and do what is right for them,” and “provide a path forward for clarity and to avoid having employees face renewed uncertainty under future administrations. We owe it to the people of Grand Junction as well.”
Bennet said in a statement Tuesday that Boebert, Hickenlooper, Grand Junction community leaders and he had had a productive and collaborative meeting with Haaland.
“Together, we made a strong case to keep the BLM in Grand Junction. I am grateful that Secretary Haaland prioritized meeting with the community and listened intently. Over the last four years, BLM has experienced chaos and dysfunction and it has come at great cost to Colorado. With drought and wildfire devastating communities across the West, we cannot waste any more time without a Senate confirmed BLM director.”
The agency hasn’t had a confirmed director since the Obama administration.
Hickenlooper’s office said in a statement Tuesday, “Senator Hickenlooper believes we must restore a fully-functioning BLM headquarters and is encouraged by our productive, bipartisan community meeting with Secretary Haaland about the importance of the agency’s presence in the West. Today the Secretary reiterated that she would incorporate Grand Junction’s feedback.”
Haaland made those comments while addressing her Grand Junction visit Tuesday during an exchange with Hickenlooper at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing. Haaland visited Grand Junction at Hickenlooper’s invitation.
“You saw and heard clearly the long-term value that having a Western presence holds for the BLM, by making sure that the employees are close to the land they manage,” Hickenlooper told her. “And I think you heard clearly the meaning that has, the importance of that to the local community.”
Haaland told Hickenlooper she was thrilled to have the meetings in Grand Junction, and added, “I think my takeaways are that we need to come to a decision fairly soon. ... We’re assessing all of the comments that we heard and appreciate that opportunity.”
Stone-Manning’s nomination has met broad opposition from Republicans because of her ties decades ago to forest logging opponents involved in a tree-spiking incident. She sent the Forest Service a letter notifying the agency about the tree-spiking but says she didn’t spike trees.
Despite the “yes” votes by Hickenlooper and Bennet on Tuesday, Stout said there will be other Senate votes on Stone-Manning’s nomination where the two still could hold up her nomination.
Boebert said in the release, “If the junior senator from Michigan can hold up eight Department of Defense nominations to secure a victory for his state, then one of Colorado’s two U.S. Senators can hold up the BLM Director nomination to secure a victory for Colorado.”
Boebert was referring to a hold U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., placed on Air Force secretary nominee Frank Kendall’s nomination, and other nominations to Department of Defense posts, after the Air Force decided to pass over Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan for its planned F-35 training center. The Detroit News reported that Peters lifted the hold after receiving an Air Force written commitment to retain and modernize the squadron of A-10s at Selfridge for at least the next decade.