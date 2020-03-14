The Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction Senior Recreation Center and Orchard Mesa Pool are among the facilities that will be closed following Saturday's announcement that COVID-19 had arrived in Mesa County.
The city of Grand Junction made the announcement in a news release Saturday afternoon just hours after the Mesa County health department made public that a man in his 30s was the first presumptive positive case in the county. A full list of facilities affected can be found in the box accompanying this story.
The city of Fruita announced similar closures of public facilities and cancellations of events and Mesa County Libraries also announced closures until at least April 6.
The decision follows a string of library closures across the state.
Those with materials checked out are encouraged to keep them until the library reopens. Mesa County Libraries are fine-free. WiFi will be available with signals accessible from outside the buildings. Electronic materials, such as ebooks, are still available for download online.
On Friday, it was seemingly business as usual at the senior center, as folks were playing games, socializing and enjoying the community camaraderie while it was still open to them. Senior citizens are among the groups considered most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don Opp, who’s on the board with the senior center, was playing pool at the facility in the late morning and early afternoon Friday. He told the Daily Sentinel he goes to the center five days a week, and last week was no exception.
Ninety-three-year-old Glenn Ewing goes to the senior center four times a week with his wife, Shirley, as they have been for years. They said they are “trying to be wise” and to “not be dummies,” but they are not afraid to go out and socialize.
The city also announced that any scheduled events, including softball tournaments, swim lessons and sports set to be held at Canyon View Park, are canceled through at least April 6. Partial or full refunds will be available based on the start date of the events.
The city is also asking that residents only visit fire stations for emergency reasons and to limit social visits to all public facilities. City golf courses will remain open.