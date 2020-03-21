Linda Buvinger and her neighbors haven’t had visitors for a while. They’re discouraged from leaving their residence and organized excursions are canceled for now.
Buvinger lives at the Solstice Senior Living facility on north 12th Street with her husband, Bill, and roughly 100 others. Being part of the most vulnerable population during the COVID-19 outbreak has made life difficult, but organizations like Solstice are committed to keeping their residents safe.
“We’ve been staying in our rooms as much as possible,” said Buvinger, 75.
Visitors are not allowed at any of Solstice’s more than 30 facilities in 12 states, staff and residents are regularly screened for fevers and meals are delivered to rooms three times per day to practice social distancing.
So far, there have been no known cases at any of Solstice’s residences, according to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Cristy Ballard.
“We definitely are taking it very seriously. Health and safety is our top priority,” Ballard said. “We’re trying to be proactive and do things before they are mandated.”
Since all residents are independent, they are not barred from leaving the building, but it’s strongly discouraged. Weekly group shopping outings are canceled and staff is working with residents to bring in what they need. Residents can also alert their pharmacy to see if someone can pick up a prescription for them. Family members can also drop off items.
Ballard said the organization has worked to communicate with residents and so far, they’ve taken the changes in stride.
“I think they’re actually dealing with it very well,” she said of the residents.
Some activities inside the facility are still happening, but extra precautions are being taken to make sure residents don’t share equipment.
Buvinger said that bingo games are what’s most common right now and the sheets are destroyed immediately after each game. Card games are allowed, but residents must supply their own deck.
While family visitors are not allowed, except in life and death situations, Solstice has worked with its tech staff to help residents set up video chat options through Skype or other programs.
Buvington said her family lives in Salt Lake City and she communicated with them a few days ago about the earthquake there.
At her facility, Buvington said some residents were upset early on about the changes, but everyone seems to be on board as they realize the seriousness of the situation.
“It’s going extremely well,” she said. “Nobody seems to be overly upset.”
Ballard said she knows the changes have been difficult for residents who are now more isolated than normal, particularly those who don’t typically participate in activities, but socialize during meals.
“It’s a really hard adjustment to go from having that contact to not having it,” Ballard said.
At Buvington’s residence, she said staff drops off a menu each week and she and her husband circle the meals they want to eat each day. Staff is not allowed to enter the rooms, except for the chefs who bring in the food.
She said her and Bill are doing well and looking forward to celebrating Bill’s 88th birthday on Saturday. She also noted that a few of her friends have left the facility to move in with family.
She’s said she’s glad that Solstice has taken such drastic steps to keep the residents safe, but also keep them connected and happy.
“They’re doing everything humanly possible to make us comfortable,” she said.