The pandemic has impacted lives in every walk of life.
It’s created a complete lifestyle shift for virtually everyone.
One of the harshest impacts has been on the high school seniors that lost sports seasons, traditional graduations, extracurricular activities like band, choir, debate and academic competitions.
A few weeks ago, The Daily Sentinel and photographer McKenzie Lange made a call out to high school seniors that lost what would have been their final springtime opportunity to participate in a sport or other activity to be part of a portrait photography project.
Lange set up photo shoots with the seniors and put together portraits of those seniors.
Beginning last weekend and concluding Sunday, the Sentinel is featuring pages dedicated to “Senior Portraits.”
All the portraits will be in a single photo gallery at gjsentinel.com.