School District held a unique event that offered graduating seniors the opportunity to return to the elementary schools where they started school.
Ten Senior Walks events took place on Monday with seniors in their full cap and gown attire having parades in front of current elementary students. The goal, according to D51, “was to inspire elementary students to look toward the future, while giving seniors a proud moment to connect with their past.”
the 10 participating elementary schools were: Chipeta, Lincoln Orchard Mesa, Loma, Mesa View, New Emerson, Pear Park, Pomona, Rim Rock, Taylor and Wingate.