Solstice Senior Living at Mesa View Executive Director Glenda Reust thinks residents are in a much better place than they were just a few months ago.
Once in the high-risk category, the seniors can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they are now largely safe from COVID-19, a disease that’s killed nearly 6,000 Coloradans, nearly 80% of them were 70 years old and older.
A vaccination clinic was set up at the independent living facility weeks ago for any resident or staff who wanted to participate.
“It’s just a load off their backs,” Reust said on Wednesday. “The morale is so much better. Their spirits are so much higher.”
She estimated that the average age of their residents to be 85 years old.
Able to move to 50% capacity for meals, seniors can now eat in the dining hall for lunch with other residents compared to having all meals in their rooms just a few weeks ago.
As of Monday, up to two family members can now visit residents in their rooms. Ruest said the previous restrictions placed on them were not easy for some.
“We have a lot of social butterflies and that’s part of the reason they are here,” she said. “Now they can get out of their rooms, eat together, do activities.”
Resident Lois Coomer has been completely vaccinated for over two weeks and with her military and nursing background she felt more prepared than most to handle being shut in for so long.
“I’m used to taking orders,” she said. “But I do think people here were starting to get tired. For me, it really hasn’t been all that bad. I love to read. I think I have a stack of nine books sitting in my room now.”
For resident Ginny Citko, one of her first stops after she was allowed to leave her room was to go to the salon.
“I got my nails done for the first time in a year,” she said. “It’s been very liberating. I went to the store and just shopped and shopped and shopped.”
A report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living states that nursing homes in the U.S. have seen the lowest number of new COVID cases since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services started tracking the data in May 2020, indicating that the vaccines are working.
Nursing homes have reportedly seen an 82% drop in new COVID cases among residents and a 63% percent drop in deaths since Dec. 20, 2020.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living share the same goal of getting 75% of all long-term staff vaccinated by June 30.
In a news conference, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that as of Sunday, nearly 71% of Coloradans 70 and older have at least received the first dose of the Pfizer or Modena vaccines.
“We cannot let our guard down,” Mark Pakinson, president and CEO of the AHCA, said in the press release. “We must continue to encourage folks to get vaccinated, especially care givers and staff.”
Mesa County Public Health administered more than 8,000 doses last week alone as the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, announced on Feb. 27, should boost the county’s numbers even further.
Colorado expects to receive its first allotment (containing 45,500 doses) of single-dose vaccine this week, according to Mesa County Public Health.
By the end of February, nearly 25,000 first doses have been administered by the county with nearly 9,500 second doses for a total of just under 34,000 doses.