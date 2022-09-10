Rifle murderer

Michael Francis Montgomery

 Staff

The 25-year sentence of a Rifle man convicted in the 2017 murder of his son-in-law will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Michael Francis Montgomery, 50, was convicted of killing Christopher Gallegos outside an apartment building where he was trying to collect a debt from a drug sale, Judge Dennis Graham wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Anthony Navarro and Lino Lipinsky.