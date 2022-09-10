The 25-year sentence of a Rifle man convicted in the 2017 murder of his son-in-law will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Michael Francis Montgomery, 50, was convicted of killing Christopher Gallegos outside an apartment building where he was trying to collect a debt from a drug sale, Judge Dennis Graham wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Anthony Navarro and Lino Lipinsky.
At trial, Montgomery claimed that Gallegos had a gun — which turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun — and shot him in self defense. He fled the state, and was found six months later in Oregon.
He initially was charged with first-degree murder of Gallegos, pointing his own weapon at another man and discarding his gun before fleeing, but ended up being convicted of second-degree murder, felony menacing and tampering with physical evidence.
In his appeal, Montgomery’s court-appoint lawyer argued that Garfield County District Judge Denise K. Lynch erred in her instructions to the jury on exceptions to self-defense laws, allowed prosecutors to misstate those laws, disallowed lay opinions from a witness, improperly admitted certain evidence and required the defense to disclose its exhibits prior to trial.
On that last point, both the defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed that Lynch erred in requiring the defense to disclose its case, but the appellate judges ruled the error was harmless for two reasons.
“First, Montgomery does not point to any advantage these (defense) documents would have given to the prosecution,” Graham wrote. “Second, Montgomery does not particularlize any other prejudice he claims befell him as a result of early disclosure.”
Some of those documents included a toxicology report that showed Gallegos had tested positive for methamphetamine.
Normally, defense attorneys are not required to disclose what evidence or trial strategy they intend to take before trial because it could lessen prosecutors’ burden of proof, including exculpatory evidence, Graham wrote.
“Gallegos’s toxicology report itself had no exculpatory value,” he wrote. “Montgomery elicited testimony from the pathologist that Gallegos had tested positive for methamphetamine, and the district court did not admit the report itself. Thus, we are left to wonder how the disclosure of the report lessened the people’s burden of proof or impacted Montgomery’s right to due process and a fair trial.”
Montgomery currently is serving his sentence at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Canon City. His first parole hearing is in January 2035.