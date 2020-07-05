Trini Trujillo’s 112-year sentence in Mesa County was affirmed by the Colorado Court of Appeals this week after he requested his conviction be reversed. In 2014, he was charged with 18 counts of sexual assault, witness tampering and four habitual criminal counts.
As many as three separate family members reported instances of sexual abuse by Trujillo, according to the background evidence in the case.
Trujillo argued the court admitted unreliable child hearsay, improper evidence and expert testimony, failed to properly respond to prosecutorial misconduct, among other grievances in his appeal, but the court was not convinced.
The court considered several factors in the reliability of child hearsay statements in the trial, including whether the statement of fact was made spontaneously, whether the statement was made while the child was still upset or in pain from the alleged abuse, whether the allegation was made in response to a leading question, whether the child had motive and the general character of the child, among other factors.
On appeal, Trujillo argued the statements were made in response to leading questions, the child had motive to lie and was not trustworthy. The Court of Appeals did not agree.
In response, the court said the child’s alleged motive to lie, that he or she wanted him to go to jail, “can just as easily be read as a genuine reaction to (his) bad conduct.”
It also concluded that the statements were made with age-appropriate language. If inconsistencies in the child’s statements existed, defense was “free to explore that inconsistency through examination and argument.”
On the other hand, the court also allowed hearsay evidence by the victims and their families, because it demonstrated a practice of targeting family members in isolated situations and established his character.
Trujillo also argued the expert’s testimony on whether the victims were telling the truth should not have been admitted. He did not feel testimony regarding common behavior in children, including that they may not want to repeat themselves or talk about things they find unpleasant, was appropriate.
However, the Court of Appeals argued the expert’s testimony improperly bolstered the victim’s credibility. The testimony helped the jury better understand the victims’ behaviors in delaying disclosure of abuse, the inconsistencies in their accounts of events and other behavior, the court said.
The Court of Appeals also concluded that the prosecutorial misconduct was not so severe as to warrant reversal.