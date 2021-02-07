Since the November election, political turmoil and simmering frustration has swept throughout the country.
The Jan. 6 Capitol siege brought the political landscape into an entirely new realm and discussion.
Since the election, and even before, the political polarization of the country has never been more divided.
For the Western Slope, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been at the forefront of people’s opinions.
She has great support in the 3rd Congressional District, which was evident by her June primary and November election victories.
Since taking office in early January, Boebert has been in the headlines quite often.
The Daily Sentinel wanted to take the pulse of our readers with a poll about Congresswoman Boebert. The highly unscientific poll, showed that same kind of polarized opinions that have embraced the country.
More than 7,000 people voted in the poll that asked “What do you think about Congresswoman Lauren Boebert?
The poll was posted on Jan. 19 and had four responses to the question.
Leading the poll with more than 47% was “She should resign immediately.”
“I love her, keep it up!” was second with close to 28%.
With nearly the same amount of votes with both responses a little more than 12% was, “She is good for Colorado and the U.S.” and “She reflects poorly on Colorado’s 3rd District.”
NEW POLL
Now for the Sentinel’s next poll. It’s another issue that has had an opinionated divide in the past: Marijuana.
With Grand Junction putting a marijuana question on the April ballot, asking voters to approve recreational marijuana business outlets in the city, we’re asking the following question:
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Go to gjsentinel.com, scroll down the right side of the homepage and cast your vote.
Like all Sentinel poll questions, this is not a scientific poll.