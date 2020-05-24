Shooters outside dining
Lauren Boebert, owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle and Republican congressional candidate, moved her dining room tables outside into the street on Thursday, seen in this image from Boebert’s Facebook page.

The bulk of respondents to the latest Daily Sentinel web poll are split on whether business should be able to open at 100% capacity.

Some businesses and restaurants around the state have opened, only to be shut down again. But 45% of readers said they strongly agree that businesses and restaurants should be able to open at 100% capacity. On the other side of it, 39% said they strongly disagree. The rest of the poll options had smaller blocs, with 11% saying they somewhat agree and 5% somewhat disagree. Less than 1% were indifferent.

Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.

NEWS QUIZ

Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.

Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.

Here are this week’s questions and answers:

Q: A wall spanning about the length of a football field along Interstate 70 through Grand Junction is made entirely from what?

A: D. Trump/Pence campaign signs

Q: Grand Junction’s nonstop United flight to Denver now stops. Where?

A: B. Montrose

Q: According to the general manager, it costs about $10,000 a month to run what, which is currently shuttered during the pandemic?

A: C. Mesa Theater

Q: Ten years ago this week hundreds of Western Slope residents flocked to the opening of what long-anticipated retail store in Grand Junction

A: C. Cabela’s

