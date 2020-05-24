The bulk of respondents to the latest Daily Sentinel web poll are split on whether business should be able to open at 100% capacity.
Some businesses and restaurants around the state have opened, only to be shut down again. But 45% of readers said they strongly agree that businesses and restaurants should be able to open at 100% capacity. On the other side of it, 39% said they strongly disagree. The rest of the poll options had smaller blocs, with 11% saying they somewhat agree and 5% somewhat disagree. Less than 1% were indifferent.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
What’s your opinion of the wall of Trump/Pence signs along Interstate 70? Head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll in the right rail of the homepage to let us know. You can also vote below.
FREE-READ FRIDAY
Each Friday, we’re bringing one older feature story out from behind the paywall for 24 hours. To check it out, sign up for our newsletter at gjsentinel.com — mouse over newsletters on the main navigation bar and select news — or like us on Facebook.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: A wall spanning about the length of a football field along Interstate 70 through Grand Junction is made entirely from what?
A: D. Trump/Pence campaign signs
Q: Grand Junction’s nonstop United flight to Denver now stops. Where?
A: B. Montrose
Q: According to the general manager, it costs about $10,000 a month to run what, which is currently shuttered during the pandemic?
A: C. Mesa Theater
Q: Ten years ago this week hundreds of Western Slope residents flocked to the opening of what long-anticipated retail store in Grand Junction
A: C. Cabela’s