The bulk of respondents to the latest gjsentinel.com web poll are “very concerned” by the surge of COVID-19 cases in various states around the country.
Although Colorado hasn’t seen a large spike in cases, the majority of readers said they’re concerned by other states that have.
Almost half of the 1,000-plus votes cast (46%) said they are “very concerned,” another 14% said they are “concerned” and 11% said they are “somewhat concerned.”
Conversely, 13% said they are “very unconcerned,” 10% said they are “unconcerned” and 6% they are “somewhat unconcerned.”
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
