Not quite half of the voters in the latest poll at gjsentinel.com gave Gov. Jared Polis an A for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Just more than 47% of respondents gave the governor an A, while 13% handed out a B and 14% answered with C. Roughly 10% gave him a D and 16% dished out a failing grade.
Reminder that Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
CALL FOR STORIES
The Daily Sentinel is looking for participants in two features we’re working on. First, once salons officially open on May 1, we’re looking for before and after pictures of your visit.
Second, we’re also looking for people who picked up interesting hobbies or completed a large task while in quarantine.
If either of those stories sound like something you’d like to participate in, e-mail covid@gjsentinel.com.
