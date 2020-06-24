The Grand Junction City Council has received poor grades from Sentinel readers in the latest web poll at gjsentinel.com.
The poll, which asks readers to grade the City Council, saw the majority of readers dishing out a C or lower.
D was the most common grade given, with 35% of the vote and 31% handing the council a failing grade. Only 20% gave the council a C, 10% a B and 4% an A.
The poll remains open through Saturday evening, so make sure to cast your vote by going to gjsentinel.com and finding the poll in the right rail of the home page.
You can also vote below.
How would you grade the performance of the Grand Junction City Council?
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWSLETTER
Do you want to receive tidbits of local, regional and national news, the latest Daily Sentinel headlines and COVID-19 statistics?
Head to gjsentinel.com, mouse over “Newsletters” on the navigation bar and click news. Once you enter your information, you’ll receive a newsletter around 10 a.m. each weekday.
The newsletter also grants access to By the Numbers, a section that examines statistics from the previous week’s news stories, the Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz, Free-Read Friday and more.