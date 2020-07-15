Grand Junction Rockies baseball and the Junior College World Series are by far the two large, local events that Sentinel readers are most excited to potentially attend next year.
According to the latest web poll — which asks “Which canceled spring or summer event are you most excited to potentially attend next year?” — the two largest draws at Suplizio Field lead the pack. The Rockies drew 29% of the vote and the JUCO World Series captured 24%. The third-highest was Colorado Mountain Winefest with 15% and Country Jam had 12% of the vote. The remaining options were at less than 10%.
The poll remains open through Saturday, so make your voice heard by going to gjsentinel.com
You can also vote below.
Which cancelled spring or summer event are you most excited to potentially attend next year?
