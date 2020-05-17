As COVID-19 restrictions ease in Mesa County and in Colorado, Daily Sentinel readers are looking forward to eating inside restaurants and seeing friends, according to the latest web poll.
Just less than one-third of respondents said they were most excited for sit-down dining and another 25% are thrilled to see friends and family outside of the home. Getting a haircut was the focus for 21% of voters and 13% were excited to visit a nonessential business.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
Our new poll asks: “Some Colorado restaurants have defied state orders and opened, only to be shut down again. Do you think restaurants and other businesses should be allowed to open at 100% capacity?”
To vote, head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll in the right rail. You can also vote below.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: What new feature opened to the public at Las Colonias?
A: C. Whitewater park.
Q: The news for oil is bleak, but what might be seeing prices as high as $3 to $4 per million British thermal units this winter?
A: D. Natural gas.
Q: A panel of local leaders and health experts in Grand Junction is working on the “Safe Together, Strong Together” initiative, which applies to what?
A: B. Colorado Mesa University’s fall semester plan.
Q: Nonprofit organizations and community leaders in 2005 unveiled a plan to purchase the Hotel Melrose on Colorado Avenue for what purpose?
A: B. Shelter for at-risk youth.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS
Check out a replay of The Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards by visiting gjsentinel.com and scrolling down to the video section on the home page.