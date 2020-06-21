Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

A plaque in front of Colorado Mesa University’s soccer and lacrosse field is named for Walter Walker, the former publisher of The Daily Sentinel. Walker helped bring the Ku Klux Klan to Grand Junction and was a member. He later turned against the Klan and published editorials in the Sentinel attacking the KKK, which led members of the local Klan to physically attack him.