With more than 1,000 votes cast in the latest web poll, Daily Sentinel readers narrowly favor the removal of Walter Walker’s name from Colorado Mesa University’s on-campus soccer/lacrosse stadium.
The two largest voting groups — those who strongly agree and strongly disagree with the decision — accounted for 434 votes (42.1%) and 419 votes (40.6%), respectively.
If you add in those who somewhat agree or disagree, those margins become even closer, with those in support of the removal coming out ahead 494-490.
A small group (4.6%) said they were indifferent.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
How would you grade the performance of the Grand Junction City Council?
Let us know by heading to gjsentinel.com and finding the poll in the right rail of the homepage.
You can also vote below.
How would you grade the performance of the Grand Junction City Council?
We’ve had a couple folks call in with trouble finding it. Make sure you’re on the gjsentinel.com home page (as opposed to any of the section pages), then scroll down. Watch the right side of the screen for the poll.
SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER
Do you want access to a free story every week, fun games like the Q&A News Quiz, and added content like the news roundup?
Sign up for our weekday newsletter by heading to gjsentinel.com, mousing over newsletters on the main navigation bar, select news and enter your information.
You’ll receive your newsletter the next time 10 a.m. rolls around on a weekday.
Starting Monday, the newsletter will include a “By the Numbers” section, where we break down statistics from the top stories of the previous week.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: The U.S. Senate this week passed legislation that fully funds what?
A: C. Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Q: A Grand Junction City Council member referenced what Central European firearm maker at Monday’s council meeting?
A: C. Glock.
Q: On Sunday, Mesa County saw its biggest single day jump in COVID-19 cases at how many?
A: D. 6.
Q: In June 2010, Mesa County ended an 11-month streak in which it led all of Colorado in what?
A: B. Unemployment.