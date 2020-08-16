A plurality of voters in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll gave the Colorado High School Activities Association and the State of Colorado an F for their restructuring of athletic seasons, which included moving football to the spring.
F received 41%, followed by A at 18%. D earned 15%, C got 14% and B rounded out the voting with 12%.
NEW POLL
What is your largest concern about the wildfires on the Western Slope? Let us know your opinion by voting at gjsentinel.com. You can find the poll along the right rail of the home page.
You can also vote below.
What is your largest concern regarding the wildfires on the Western Slope?
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: What fire shut down Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon?
A: D. Grizzly Creek Fire.
Q: Palisade and Clifton are in early talks to combine what?
A: C. Fire departments.
Q: Mavily units refer to what?
A: B. Groups of students in the same dorms at Colorado Mesa University.
Q: Fifteen years ago, the feds spent $753,000 on 830 acres of land to grow the size of what popular recreation destination?
A: B. McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.