Voters in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll are split — with strong feelings on both sides — on whether restaurants and other businesses should be able to open fully.
The poll question asks about Colorado restaurants and other businesses who have defied state orders, and whether they ought to be able open at 100% capacity.
So far, 46% of respondents strongly disagree that businesses should be able to open fully, and 34% strongly agree. Just less than 12% say they somewhat agree, 7% somewhat disagree and a fraction of a percentage point is indifferent.
Some Colorado restaurants have defied state orders and opened, only to be shut down again. Do you think restaurants and other businesses should be allowed to open at 100% capacity?
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
