Still feeling the pain of the recent Daylight Saving Time change?
If the majority of voters in the latest poll at gjsentinel.com had their way, it would be a thing of the past. Roughly 55% of respondents said they’d do away with Daylight Saving Time entirely, while another 33% would keep Colorado on Daylight Saving Time year-round.
The remaining 12% said they’d leave things the way they are now.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
And the Raven, never flitting, still is sitting at the top of our latest photo contest. The photo "Raven on a sign" by Christopher Tomlinson was the favorite in the latest poll showcasing the awesome work of Daily Sentinel photographers.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the next Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Which Democrat did Mesa County voters prefer in Tuesday’s Presidential Primary?
A: B. Bernie Sanders.
Q: U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. was credited as being among those to help persuade Donald Trump to support funding for what?
A: D. The Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Q: The wolf pack found in Moffat County is the first seen in the state since when?
A: C. 1940s.
Q: Palisade police declined to pursue charges related to a late February incident in 2010 that involved the mayor, mayor pro tem and a candidate for town board that were involved in what?
A: B. A saloon spat.
