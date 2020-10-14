A narrow majority of respondents to the latest, ongoing gjsentinel.com web poll won’t celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the early responses, 51% said they won’t celebrate the holiday. Broken down further, 22% said the potential danger to the community is too high, 17% said Halloween isn’t an important holiday and 12% said the individual risk of contracting COVID-19 is too high.
On the other side, 21% said it’s possible to celebrate safely, 20% said it’s important for children to have a normal experience and 8% said the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low.
