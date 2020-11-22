Sentinel readers, according to the latest gjsentinel.com web poll, narrowly favor a second shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The margin is slim, however, with 50.8% voting yes and 49.2% voting no in a poll which asked “Do you believe another shut down is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19?”
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
Q: What new color debuted on the state’s COVID-19 dial this week?
A: D. Purple.
Q: When the new dial was announced, Mesa County officials said they would be moving to what?
A: C. Up to red.
Q: The Colorado Oil and Gas Industry is taking umbrage with some state test documents that used phrases like “The Lorax,” “Bad Oil” and what?
A: B. Snake oil.
Q: Colorado lawmakers five years ago were issuing statements on whether or not to let who into the country?
A: D. Syrian refugees.