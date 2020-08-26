Just more than 80% of respondents to the latest, ongoing web poll at gjsentinel.com said they’re coping with the smoke from area wildfires by staying indoors.
Out of the remaining options, 9% said they’ve left the area, 8% are wearing a mask and just shy of 3% said they’re using extra air filters in the home.
How do you cope with the smoke from nearby wildfires?
