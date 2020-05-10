More than half of respondents in the latest poll at gjsentinel.com said Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak is much worse than other states, and another 17% said it is somewhat worse.
With 53% of the vote saying it is much worse, 70% of voters had a negative impression. On the positive side, 11% said it is much better and 10% said it’s somewhat better, leaving 9% who say the response is about the same.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Local defense contractor Capco won a contract to build grenade launchers, an odd turn given that they recently paid a settlement in relation to claims of manufacturing faulty what?
A: D. Grenade launchers.
Q: After hovering at about 100% of average, snowpack in Colorado is down largely because of what?
A: D. A dry April.
Q: What opened Monday only to close Tuesday?
A: B. Mesa Mall.
Q: What store, located at 2148 Broadway, was preparing for closure in May, 2015, after a merger with an Idaho-based chain?
A: B. Safeway.