For the second straight year, the annual Colorado Press Association convention was a virtual event.
The Daily Sentinel was recognized at the convention with the general excellence award for the newspapers with the largest circulation in the state.
The Sentinel’s advertising and graphic design department also took home the Advertising Sweepstakes award with four first-place awards and one second-place award.
Because of the contest period — from Nov. 1, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2020 — being mostly in the COVID-19 time, the contest categories for advertising, editorial and photo and design were greatly condensed into fewer ones.
For advertising, the Sentinel’s first-place awards were for classified section, best digital advertisement, best use of digital advertising and best promotional advertisement.
The Sentinel also claimed a second place in the classified section category.
In the editorial department, the Sentinel claimed three awards.
Dan West, Tom Hesse and Nathan Deal won first place in the breaking news category for stories on protests that happened and impacted Grand Junction City Council and the School District 51 board meetings.
Reporter Charles Ashby and former reporter Joe Vaccarelli took second place for a package of stories looking at hospital profits in the area.
Features editor Ann Wright won a second place in the sports story category for a story on high school senior tennis players who missed their high school season because of the pandemic.
Graphic designer Robert McLean won a second place in the information graphic category for a graphic on the hemp industry.