The Daily Sentinel was recently recognized by the Society of Professional Journals Top of the Rockies contest, including a first place in the public service category.
The contest is open to news organizations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming, and drew more than 1,750 entries from more than 100 outlets and freelancers.
The Daily Sentinel, competing in the large newspapers division, was recognized with first place in public service for its sustained coverage of the fentanyl issue and raising awareness on the issue in 2022.
The winning entry was a team effort with the main reporting done by managing editor Dale Shrull and reporter Sam Klomhaus, with secondary reporting by Nathan Deal and Ryan Biller. Dan West’s editorial writing on the subject was part of the winning entry as well.
Citing the high quality of work in the category, judges complimented the Sentinel’s work on the subject.
“This collaborative effort shows intense reporting and excellent writing about fentanyl, which is killing thousands of Coloradans. Very fine work in a category difficult to judge because of the number of high-quality entries.”
The comprehensive fentanyl awareness coverage from 2022 included profiles from family members who lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning as well as how law enforcement and prosecuting agencies are targeting to handle the issue.
Shrull was also recognized in the Top of Rockies contest with a third-place award for news columns.
Editorial writer Andy Smith, who recently rejoined The Daily Sentinel as editorial page editor, won first place for editorials in the extra-large newsroom division for work that appeared in the Albuquerque Journal.
Judge’s comments included: “(He) writes the newspaper's opinion clearly, with a strong statement of the viewpoint right away to ensure readers stay focused on the issue at hand. The viewpoints are well-researched and forcefully argued.”
RADIO STATION AWARDS
For the second straight year, radio personalities with Grand Junction Media received two major awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s annual contest.
Scott Staley and Aly Billingsley, radio personalities on 107.3 The Outlaw, were awarded with the Major Market Morning Show Of The Year and Major Market Radio Personalities Of The Year.
Staley and Billingsley host The Outlaw’s morning show, “Scott and Ally B” — weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.
Grand Junction Media operates four radio stations — The Outlaw, Junction 101.5, The Beat 94.3, and Spanish language station La Jefa at 104.7.