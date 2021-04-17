The Daily Sentinel announced to employees this week that the company will soon outsource printing of the newspaper to Montrose.
The change is driven by Sentinel’s massive and aging Goss Headliner press, installed 40 years ago. Over the past several years, maintenance and repair on the press has become increasingly more difficult, with mechanical parts hard to find and qualified pressmen approaching retirement.
The Sentinel will now print five days a week at the Montrose Daily Press facility with copies delivered to the Sentinel building, then distributed to home-delivery subscribers.
In a memo to employees, Sentinel Publisher Jay Seaton said it was a difficult but necessary decision.
“It’s frankly heartbreaking to make this announcement knowing how it will affect our people, but the newspaper industry has shifted beneath our feet,” Seaton said in the memo. “It’s a “print or be printed” world now, and this change will make us more efficient and give us a sustainable future.”
The Montrose Daily Press, which is owned by Wick Communications in Arizona, also made a shift to its operation when it switched to an afternoon publication in May 2020 after 13 years as a morning publication.
Printing of the Sentinel will begin in Montrose on July 7. The Sentinel will update readers more about what the move means to them closer to that date.