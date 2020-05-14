The annual Colorado Press Association Convention was canceled due to COVID-19, but journalistic awards were still distributed, and The Daily Sentinel was the recipient of 26 total awards in the second largest daily newspapers category.
The CPA awards are in three categories — advertising, editorial and photo and design.
In the editorial and photo and design categories, the Sentinel won 20 awards.
Reporters Charles Ashby and Joe Vaccarelli won first place for sustained coverage for their overall coverage of the resignation of former Mesa County administrator Frank Whidden.
Other first-place awards went to Vaccarelli for a business feature on the closing of the downtown City Market store; Dennis Webb won for an environmental story on the popularity of the Hanging Lake trail near Glenwood Springs; photographer McKenzie Lange and sports reporter Nathan Deal won first place for breaking news story on their coverage of the Grand Valley High School homecoming that paid tribute to an injured football player. Sports editor Chris Magninie won for headline writing.
The Sentinel also won first place in two column writing categories: Rachel Sauer for humorous columns and Dale Shrull for sports columns.
Former Sentinel photographer Chancey Bush won first place for breaking news video of the women’s march.
Also taking first place awards were Christopher Tomlinson for photographer portfolio, and photo essay for his coverage of the Men in Heels race.
The portfolio category is based on 10 photos that demonstrate the photographer’s overall ability.
Sentinel graphic artist Jamie Vandyke won first place in advertising in the real estate category for a Remax 400 ad.
Second-place awards went to Vaccarelli in the agriculture story category, Vaccarelli and Alex Zorn for a health enterprise story; Andy Smith for editorial writing; Shrull for sports event story and Bush and Webb for breaking news video of De Beque Canyon rockfall mitigation.
Lange won a second-place for her photo gallery of the Grand Valley High School homecoming; and Robert McLean had a second place for feature page design for his Daily Sentinel 125-year anniversary design. Magninie, McLean and Patti Arnold took second place for editorial special section for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series preview section, and Penny Stine, Sheri Ray and Michael St. Clair took second for editorial special section glossy format for Ride magazine.
Sentinel graphic artist Cindy Whalen won three second-place awards in advertising including one for a high school sports awards advertisement and another for an Outdoor Expo ad.
Other advertising second-place awards went to staff for the Parade of homes section and the classified section for Honoring Veterans.
The contest period was for work published from Nov. 1, 2018 to Nov. 1, 2019.