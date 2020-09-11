For nearly four minutes on Friday morning anyone heading through Grand Junction could see local firefighters standing along overpasses with their arms raised to salute the firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
"Three minutes and 43 seconds is a long time to hold your arms up, especially if you have some sore shoulders," Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins said.
Three minutes and 43 seconds for the 343 firefighters who died responding to the towers that day.
Watkins was working as a battalion chief in the Denver Metro-area and was off-duty and at home when he saw the first plane crash into the North Twin Tower that day.
He still remembers the activity and uncertainty that day and in the days, weeks and months after the attack.
"I remember saying something's not right. It was the single greatest loss of life to the fire service," Watkins said. "Just the sheer magnitude of that day, there's been lost firefighters before, but nothing to that scale. It's hard to comprehend.
"That's why we do this. To honor everyone lost," he added.
As Watkins and his fellow firefighters stood over the overpass, cars and semi tucks riding by honked and flashed their lights with some even stopping at the side of the road to take a photo.
"How the country reacted that day is different than anything I've even seen. The recognition and support we continue to receive is overwhelming. This community is so supportive of its public safety officers," Watkins said.
In what is quickly becoming a yearly tradition, Watkins and his crew members were joined by firefighters with Central Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District, Clifton Fire Protection District, East Orchard Mesa Fire Department, Gateway-Unaweep Fire Protection District, Grand Junction Fire Department, Palisade Fire Department, and Plateau Valley Fire Protection District on Friday.
"It starts in De Beque and comes along Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa to Highway 141 in Gateway," Watkins said. "We were trying to think of something to recognize the day and we wanted to share it with all the fire departments in the valley."
At 8:45 a.m. the call came in from the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center to begin the salute as crews displayed the American flag over the overpasses along I-70 from Fruita to De Beque.
East Orchard Mesa Fire Department firefighter Nicholas Lorenzo, 22, has been a volunteer with the department for six months and wants to make firefighting his career.
He's also been with Mesa County Sheriff's Office Wildland Fire team for three years, where he spent 10 days fighting the Pine Gulch Fire earlier this year.
Interested in a career in law enforcement for most of his life, Lorenzo hopes to join the GJFD in the next few years.
"I've always wanted to serve and I couldn't join the military due to medical qualifications," Lorenzo said. "I think today is a day to remember the firefighters and paramedics that made the ultimate sacrifice for their country."
GJFD firefighter who Jonathan Badger wanted to become a firefighter after getting in bad motorcycle wreck a few years back.
"The firefighters and paramedics that helped me that day were absolutely amazing," he said. "It was 9 to 10 month healing process and I got my EMT license after that."
The 24-year-old is now six months with the department and was honored to be part of the 9/11 tribute this year.
"It's up to us to hold the torch for the men and women who died that day. They made the ultimate sacrifice and that bravery and dedication is something I hope I can mirror in my career," Badger added.
Everyday Badger and his fellow firefighters walk by the "Remember" plaque outside the Grand Junction Fire Department. The suspended piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center and accompanying art piece serves as a reminder of the 343 firefighters of the New York Fire Department, who died alongside police officers, paramedics and 2,566 civilians.