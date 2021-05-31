Jim Stafford has known adventures and seen places most people will never see.
He flew over vast waters near the North Pole during the Cold War as well as over the jungles of Vietnam. He dedicated 30 years of his life to the U.S. Navy.
Now, in his 80s, he spends his time giving back to the community and helping the new generations of veterans through the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
“Since COVID went down last year, we have been feeding this summer between 25-60 different families and people,” Stafford said. “We’ve got a lot of veterans out there that are kind of homebound and alone.”
But service is nothing new to Stafford; he did 30 years of that as an aviation technician in the U.S. Navy.
Stafford grew up in Palisade and has six brothers and sisters. His mother’s family moved to the Grand Valley shortly after she was born in Crested Butte, while his father came as a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps, which helped construct Colorado National Monument.
As a kid, instead of playing sports, Stafford and his siblings would help their father do yard and landscaping work.
But his head was always in the sky. When not out working or at school, Stafford would watch in awe as planes flew in and out of the airport.
After graduating from high school, Stafford felt the call of the military and enlisted in the armed forces.
Not long after boot camp, he married and was stationed in Newfoundland in the early 1960s. He was part of the early warning crews during the Cold War.
“We would fly up there for 12, 14, 16 hours searching for any Russian activity. My job was to make sure the equipment was working. There was an instance of a plane disappearing and a crash, so it was a little dangerous,” Stafford said.
“There was an ice island up by the North Pole where the Americans had a station where they were experimenting and doing stuff like that. And maybe about 20 miles away on that big ice island was the Russian one. We had these big cylinders with parachutes on them. We’d fill them up with candy and cigarettes and smokes and Playboy magazines, call them and tell them to come out, and then we’d drop it to them. Just to give them something.”
Whenever Stafford reminisces about his time in the Canadian province of Newfoundland, his face lights up.
Two friends from high school were also stationed there. So the three of them and their wives would hang out together or fish for trout and salmon in the nearby wilderness.
TIME IN VIETNAM
After Newfoundland, he served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in U-Tapao, Thailand. There, he flew with the Market Time Patrols, which acted essentially as a blockade against supplies coming into the country.
“We had one of our planes slam into the side of a mountain. We lost 12 of our guys just two weeks from going home. Then a sister squadron lost another plane, so that was 24 guys in a short time. That wasn’t good,” Stafford said, taking some time to collect himself. “But I got out of there, I was able to come home.”
After Vietnam, Stafford took some years off from service.
He remarried after his first wife died and, in the late 1980s, Stafford returned to the Navy to train the new generation of soldiers. He served through Desert Storm before retiring in 1992.
COMMUNITY VALUES
After retiring, Stafford began working with the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The threads connecting his work there, and what he loved about his upbringing and military service is family, community and service.
The days he spent with his family watching P-38s land and take off in Grand Junction, to the friends and memories he made while fishing in Newfoundland, he valued quality time with family, blood-related or otherwise.
“When I was younger, things got hard sometimes when the construction business was down and stuff like that. Me and my brother, we did paper routes, we set pins in the bowling alley and we worked to get dinner,” Stafford said. “Anytime we had money, we donated it to the family. We kept enough, maybe to go to the movies or something like that. Back then, it didn’t cost very much.”
With the VFW, Stafford has worked with career readiness programs to teach young veterans how to improve their hiring prospects. He would also visit schools and help students try to earn VFW scholarships among other services.
However, Stafford’s health began to feel the effects of a life well-lived.
When he was flying those missions in Vietnam, Stafford said he was exposed to Agent Orange, a dangerous element in the herbicide warfare program that has been linked to or is suspected to have caused thousands of deaths and health problems.
He’s been battling leukemia for a while now and receives treatment care from all around the area, including the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Despite that, he’s still active in the community and VFW. He helps out with the VA’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremonies.
He does it because he loves to serve and give back to a community that has given him so much.
“Everything we do is for the veterans and their families,” he said.