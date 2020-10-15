Setbacks are again taking center stage in the debate over tightening oil and gas development regulations in Colorado, but now due to an effort to protect wildlife rather than residents.
Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission staff unveiled a revised proposal for wildlife protections in riparian areas that would bar ground disturbance from oil and gas development within 500 feet of high-priority aquatic habitats.
These habitats would include sportfish and native fish waters and crucial habitat for cutthroat trout. Also, new staging, refueling and chemical storage areas would be prohibited within 500 feet of any river, perennial or intermittent stream, lake, pond or wetland.
The 500-foot standard would apply to the ordinary high water mark of an affected area and is up from a 300-foot buffer COGCC staff originally had proposed in June.
The new revisions in the draft wildlife rules led to oil and gas commissioners deciding Tuesday to delay beginning consideration of the proposed rules to let the industry and other stakeholders better review them, along with other newly introduced materials such as research the agency is citing in support of its proposal. It now plans to begin hearings on the rules Nov. 10.
The agency is considering the wildlife rules as part of a package of rule revisions to implement changes in its mission required by Senate Bill 181, which was passed last year. Lawmakers mandated that the COGCC prioritize protection of public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife over fostering of oil and gas development.
As part of that undertaking, the commission recently gave preliminary approval to a 2,000-foot setback requirement between homes and oil and gas facilities. The agency’s staff had recommended sticking with a 500-foot setback, as is generally the standard now, but increasing it to 1,500 feet from 10 or more homes or any high-occupancy building.
The commission’s decision to impose a 2,000-foot setback was cheered by activist groups while creating industry worries about making a lot of oil and gas inaccessible to development. At that time, Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, worried about the combined impacts of 2,000-foot residential setbacks and possible 300-foot riparian ones. Her concerns are now greater as a result of the 500-foot proposal.
She said that while the COGCC’s proposed wildlife regulatory package will have some impacts on the Front Range, “it’s definitely going to impact our operators over here more significantly.”
Northwest Colorado’s natural gas and oil fields overlap with considerable amounts of rural and public land abounding with big game such as mule deer and habitat for imperiled species such as greater sage-grouse. Beau Kiklis, public lands advocate for Conservation Colorado, called the 500- versus 300-foot buffer proposal “a good step in the right direction.”
He said he’d like to see it be more comprehensive, applying to more riparian areas. Kiklis thinks protecting waters for the benefit of wildlife also will contribute to protecting public water supplies and the public consistent with the COGCC’s mission.
Miera is worried that the mapping that is to be used to apply setbacks might not always be accurate. She said some ephemeral waterways can be important for runoff and drainage, but she questions protecting areas that may get a little standing water only in a 100-year rain and don’t support wildlife.
“I don’t think that makes a case for anybody that you’re protecting a species,” she said.
She also is concerned about a proposal that would result in year-round protections of raptor nests. She said that under agreements companies have been able to work around nests in seasons when they aren’t occupied.
Miera hopes companies will be able to get certain waivers of the new rules through a consultation process with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to provide more certainty than trying to go through a variance hearing. She also argues that the industry has proven to be protective of wildlife on the Western Slope and has invested in habitat and seen wildlife populations grow and thrive.
“That continues to be a priority for us,” she said.
Kiklis has his own map-related concerns regarding the proposed wildlife rules. He said they are important to determine protective measures, and should be able to be updated regularly, but the proposal would provide for them to be revised through a time-consuming rulemaking process.
He also would like to see the COGCC include limits on ground disturbance in migration corridors relied on by big game year after year.
“Any sort of disruption to those routes is really significant for big game in Colorado,” he said.