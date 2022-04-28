Colorado Mesa University recently cleared a huge hurdle in its quest to build a modern performance theater on campus.
Earlier this year, the university made the decision to replace Robinson Theatre, which has seen thousands of performances in its five decades as an entertainment hub for Western Slope residents.
In late March, the university cleared that first hurdle when the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee approved CMU’s request of $39 million to fund the building of a modern and expanded new theater.
This week, Gov. Jared Polis signed off on the state’s budget appropriation, solidifying the funding for CMU.
“We’re really excited,” said Robin Brown, vice president of development and chief executive officer of the CMU Foundation.
“It’s a stunning number, and we are very thankful for it,” Brown said, noting that the $39 million is the largest amount CMU has ever received from the state.
The new theater project has an estimated cost of $50 million to $55 million, and moving forward with the project relied heavily on state funding, she said.
In addition to the state’s $39 million, the university has designated $5 million toward the project with another roughly $8 million to come from a capital campaign that will launch June 1.
The university is interviewing architects and receiving cost estimates for the project, Brown said.
In recent months, prices have increased and before the capital campaign is launched, the university wants to make sure it’s asking for the right amount to cover the costs, she said.
Plans for the new theater are still in progress, but the venue likely will be designed as a lyric theater with full theatrical lighting, technical support and the ability to be flexible in accommodating a wide range of performances, according to a news release.
Capacity of the new facility is expected to be about 800–900 seats. Robinson, which was originally built in 1968, is a 588-seat facility.
BIGGER AND BETTER
The new theater project will not only replace Robinson, it will expand the footprint of the performing arts center to the south and west into the university’s campus. More classrooms and office space will be included along with a larger backstage and theater areas to accommodate the needs of the university’s growing theater arts and music departments.
A modern facility also will allow the university to bring in touring companies and expand offerings for the region.
CMU President John Marshall was thrilled when Gov. Polis made it official with his signature.
“This is a very big deal for our campus. Replacing Robinson Theatre has been a top priority for CMU and we’re grateful so many legislators made time to come walk through the current facility to learn about why a new theater is vital for our campus, our community and our region,” Marshall said. “This new theater will be a hub of education, engagement and connection for our community for decades to come.”
Marshall said that as CMU’s performing arts programs continue to grow, it is crucial that the facilities supporting those programs reflect the professional arena students will enter after graduation.
“Building a campus theater is one thing,” he said. “What we’re doing is building a regional gem that we hope will bridge some of the cultural divides we see in our region and across the country.”
Having a modern facility is key to student development as performing arts students look at targeting their professional careers.
“CMU students will soon be given the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology in a state-of-the-art building preparing them for professional advancement in a highly competitive and ever-innovative field,” said Mo LaMee, head of the theatre arts department.
WHAT’S NEXT?
With state funding secured, demolition of Robinson Theatre — the Moss Performing Arts Center will not be torn down — is likely to happen in late October or early November, Brown said. The preliminary estimate for completion of a new facility is by the fall of 2024.
While demolition later this year means there will be a fall 2022 performance season in Robinson, it also means the need for a new theater will continue to grow along with the list of problems with the facility.
“At this point, something has to happen. The building has so much need. The orchestra pit, for example, fills with water during the summer from irrigation,” Brown said in a previous Sentinel story.
“There’s so many things wrong with the building. To maintain it as it is is just not a good use of anybody’s money. The upgrades would make it far more efficient and lower utility costs.”
Robinson’s lighting and sound systems are “obsolete” and there are code issues, Brown said.
“Thirty-nine million, along with CMU’s investment of an additional $5 million will allow us to build a nice university theatre. However, we’re asking the community to help us take this project to the next level,” Brown said.
“By raising an additional $8 million in private funding, we can build a truly transformative performing arts center on par with Front Range facilities that will establish CMU as a regional cultural destination.”