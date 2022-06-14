Seven people were arrested last week in a two-day undercover sting operation looking for internet child sex predators in western Colorado.
According to a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers posted ads for sex with children on websites and on social media.
Agencies involved in the operation were the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security investigators and the 21st Judicial District Court.
Six people were arrested and booked into the Mesa County Jail.
Michael Martinez, 27, of Clifton was charged with criminal attempt to patronize a prostituted child.
Jimmy Cox, 62, of Roswell, New Mexico, was charged with soliciting for child prostitution and criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child.
Anthony Veal, of Rossville, Georgia, was charged with soliciting for child prostitution and criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child.
Marshall McNeill, 41, of Grand Junction, was charged with soliciting for child prostitution and attempted sexual assault on a child.
Alex Williamson, 25, of Grand Junction, was charged with soliciting child prostitution and attempted sexual assault on a child.
Corey Randle, 37, of Grand Junction, was charged with two counts of soliciting child prostitution, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited use of a weapon.
Israel Avalos Villa, 40, was charged with soliciting child prostitution, internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal attempted sexual assault and cyber crime. He is being held at the San Miguel County Jail.
“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our local, state, and federal partners for assisting in this operation and helping to protect the youth of Mesa County. It’s important to know who you and your loved ones are engaging with online. Talking about the dangers of the internet should be an open dialog between parents and kids of all ages,” the release stated.