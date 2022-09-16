The National Merit Scholarship Corp. on Wednesday announced more than 16,000 national semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
These high school seniors will have an opportunity to be among the 15,000 finalists, which will be whittled down next spring and summer to 7,250 National Merit Scholars, with scholarships worth a total of nearly $28 million.
High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists includes the highest-scoring entrants from each state, representing less than 1% of high school seniors.
The Western Slope is solidly represented in the list of Colorado’s National Merit Scholarship semifinalists:
n Grand Junction High School’s Cailan McKim
n Caprock Academy’s Emily Thomas
n Fruita Monument High School’s Autumn Lloyd
n Palisade High School’s Emma Aubert
n Palisade High School’s Hudson Seeman
n Palisade High School’s Maya Znamenacek
n Rifle High School’s Zoe McCann-Klausz
National Merit Scholars will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July, joining nearly 368,000 others who have earned National Merit Scholarships.
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered.
Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis.
Nearly 950 corporate-sponsored scholarships will be awarded by about 180 corporations and business organizations to finalists who meet their identified criteria.
About 160 colleges and universities will finance about 3,800 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who attend their institution.