7 rescued after raft pops
Seven adults had to be rescued by boat on Thursday afternoon when one of their rafts popped as they were going down the Colorado River.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said the raft hit a tree and that the rafters were unable to avoid because of the strong current.
The group was able to make it to shore and the Sheriff’s Office put a boat in the water and brought them back to where their cars were parked.
“They were able to self-rescue mainly because they were wearing life jackets, it would have turned into a very different situation if they weren’t,” she said.
The call came in at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
BLM reports vandalism
The Bureau of Land Management reported increased number of vandalism of cultural resources cases on Thursday afternoon.
The vandalism that was reported has been taking place at fragile resources and on historic structures such as hieroglyphs, which once damaged, can never be repaired or replaced.
Anyone who witnesses vandalism is encouraged to call the Grand Junction BLM Field Office at 970-244-3000.