Breckenridge resident Debra Irvine earned top line in the Senate District 8 Republican Party assembly this week, topping sitting state Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale by more than 10 percentage points.
Irvine, who vied for an appointment to the seat after Sen. Randy Baumgardner resigned last year over sexual harassment allegations, remained in the race even though that appointment went to Rankin, who had been serving in the Colorado House.
She earned 55.2% of the delegates to Rankin’s 44.8%. To earn a place on the June ballot, a candidate needed at least 30%.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the assembly and voting were held through electronic means.
The winner of that race will face either Glenwood Springs resident Karl Hanlon, who earned 63% of delegates in the Democratic Party assembly held earlier this week, or Arn Menconi, who also qualified for the primary ballot.
Meanwhile, Montrose Democrat James Iacino barely won top line in his race against Steamboat Springs resident Diane Mitsch Bush in the bid to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 3rd Congressional District.
Iacino earned 49.4% of delegates over Mitsch Bush’s 47.5. Iacino won 177 delegates to the 170 that went to Mitsch Bush, who won the party’s nomination in 2018. She later lost to Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton 51% to 43%.
Despite her decisive win in the primaries two years ago, Iacino, a political neophyte, recently earned the endorsements of some top Democrats in the state, including Attorney General Phil Weiser, former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and former congressman John Salazar.
On the Republican side, while final tallies for the nomination for the congressional district won’t be known until later today, it doesn’t really matter because Tipton is petitioning on, leaving his rival, Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert, expected to get enough delegates to make the ballot.