Bev Lindsay has learned to leave her work at the office because, after 37 years as a 911 dispatcher, she knows she can never get hung up on one phone call. Last week, however, she was finally able to reflect on some of the people she’s helped as she and several local dispatchers were recognized as Phoenix Award winners.
The award is given to 911 telecommunicators and emergency personnel who were involved in a call in which the patient suffered a cardiac arrest, were successfully resuscitated and were then able to return home with no significant brain damage.
“I’ve been training dispatchers for 20 years and I try to influence them that when you leave this place, leave it here,” Lindsay said. “I did my part to make it a positive outcome or did what I needed to do to get (the caller) the help they needed.”
For Anne Sunn, one of the hardest parts of the job is that she rarely knows the outcome of what happened once the call has ended.
“We are there with them during what is often the most stressful time in their life and we never know what happened to them,” she said. “You have to realize you may never know.”
Sunn was working the graveyard shift in January 2019 when a call came in from someone who was with a 63-year-old man who had just collapsed.
Though relaying the right information to the reporting party proved to be difficult as they kept hanging up and calling back, she was able to keep them calm and give them instructions to keep the patient alive until medical personnel came to assist.
“We try to tell them to put the patient on the floor and give them instructions on tilting the head back, ensuring proper hand placement, and try to count with them and encourage them along the way,” Sunn said. “I remember being thankful that they transported him to the hospital and that means he has a chance.”
This wasn’t Sunn’s first time being recognized with the Phoenix Award as she helped a woman provide CPR to her husband despite having only having one arm to use after an injury.
Coming up on nine years with the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center next month, Sunn was one of eight 911 telecommunicators to be recognized with the Phoenix Award this month.
“Our employees are in the backstage of the theater, the unsung public safety heroes on the frontline,” GJRCC Manager Jennifer Kirkland said. “For them to be recognized for their role in life-saving is extremely important.”
Dispatchers are required to recertify every two years, which includes tests on the 911 protocol where they are given a scenario (such as that a caller says they are witnessing someone having a heart attack) and they have to choose what protocol and pathway to utilize.
“It takes a lot of strength and courage to give someone those instructions. Most people hearing them and are frantic and you have to use a ton of skills at once,” Kirkland said.
After 37 years, Lindsay has learned to cope with the stress of the job. While she admitted she didn’t remember the cardiac arrest call she assisted with that ultimately won her the Phoenix Award, it wasn’t the only one she was recognized with this month. She also received the Stork Award and she’ll never forget helping to deliver a baby on Douglas Pass.
Working the graveyard shift on one February morning, Beverly got a call from a man who said he was on Colorado Highway 139 and his wife was about to deliver a baby.
She asked him what mile marker he was at and the phone went silent for a few seconds until she could hear him running in the background.
“I thought to myself, why is he running,” she recalled.
Out of breath, he told her which milepost he was at and then ran back to his wife. The call got disconnected a couple times but by the third call they stayed connected and she walked him through delivering the baby in the middle of the night in February on Douglas Pass.
“First I asked if the head was crowning and the man replied that the head was already out,” she said. “In my mind I said ‘here we go,’ and just moved down the instructions and kept them on the line until the ambulance got there.”