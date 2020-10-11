A sewer line replacement on First Street Between Pitkin and Grand avenues is starting Monday and will last for around six weeks.
Public Works Director Trent Prall said the city found enough issues with the line — a 1920s-era clay sewer line — that it warranted full replacement with PVC pipe. He said the city does periodic inspections of its sewer lines using a camera to look for issues.
This section of I-70 Business Loop is scheduled to be reconstructed next year by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Prall said the city wanted to make sure it completed the utility work before that project was underway.
CDOT Engineer Matt Casey said the project is still on schedule to begin in 2021. CDOT is planning a virtual public meeting for next month on the project to share more details and specifics, he said. The date of the meeting is still being finalized.
The city has contracted with MA Concrete to do the sewer line replacement, Prall said. He said traffic will likely be limited to one lane in each direction. Access to businesses will be maintained, according to a city news release. There will be short periods when driveway access will be closed in order to install the new sewer pipe.
There will be some road closures during the project and residents will be given advance notice, according to the city. Drivers, especially of large trucks, are being advised to use alternative routes like Riverside Parkway.
Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.