The Colorado Court of Appeals has overturned a Garfield County conviction of a man for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors, based on concern that one of the jurors may not have been impartial.
The three-judge panel ruled that Fernando Zamora-Mendoza, 60, is entitled to a new trial on the charges that he sexually assaulted the girls, ages 4 and 5 at the time.
He had been convicted of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. On a night when the children were staying at his apartment, Zamora-Mendoza allegedly removed his clothes when the girls were taking a bath, climbed into the tub with them and touched them in a sexual manner.
The victims told their older sister about the incident the same day, according to the appeals court ruling detailing the case.
“Zamora-Mendoza denied the incident took place, and instead claimed that a family feud motivated the children to lie,” the ruling says.
Zamora-Mendoza was sentenced to four years to life and is being held in the Crowley County Correctional Center. He is scheduled for a parole hearing next month.
The appeals court ruling centers on the inclusion on the jury of a woman who had disclosed that her sister and cousin had been raped, and that she’d been sexually harassed while in high school.
While the woman wrote on her juror questionnaire that she could be fair and impartial, she never said that during verbal responses to questioning, in fact consistently expressing doubts that she could be fair and indicating she would be “more inclined to believe a victim” because of her life experiences, the appeal ruling says.
The trial judge, Denise Lynch, denied a “challenge for cause,” an attempt by a defense attorney to keep the woman from being seated on the jury. In her ruling, Lynch said she wouldn’t strike the woman from the jury “at this time,” and added, “She didn’t say the magic words yet.”
“It is unclear what those ‘magic words’ might have been, as the trial court did not explain this statement. But when a prospective juror cannot commit to being impartial, a challenge for cause should be granted,” the appeals court ruled.
The ruling was written by Court of Appeals Judge Matthew Grove, with judges Jerry Jones and Sueanna Johnson concurring.
The court also addressed other legal challenges Zamora-Mendoza raised, given the likelihood of their coming up again in a retrial, and found that Lynch ruled correctly on those issues.
These include her ruling letting prosecutors introduce evidence that he sexually abused another victim. The prosecution argued that the evidence showed Zamora-Mendoza “had a common scheme or plan” in victimizing the young children.
The court also backed Lynch’s rulings restricting his cross-examination of three prosecution witnesses.