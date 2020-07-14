Brandon Cook, 38, is accused of multiple counts of sex assault on a child, including Jessica’s Law, a sentence enhancer, and received a $100,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
One of the victims, a 9-year-old at the time, was staying at a relative's home when Cook committed the sexual assaulted, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police Cook said that if he told anyone about what happened that he would kill everyone the victim loved.
A woman who Cook was previously in a relationship with did not believe the allegations when confronted about them.
Another woman came forward late last year to say her 11 year-old child, reportedly was sexually contacted by Cook.
The victim said assault took place in Cook’s van, the arrest affidavit said.