The Grand Junction Police Department recently completed a sex offender compliance and verification check with those who need to be registered in the city.
The operation resulted in 231 compliance checks. Of those completed within Grand Junction city limits, 11 offenders were found to be in violation.
“With compliance checks, we are out there to assure they are where they are supposed to be,” said Katrina Crouse, U.S. Marshal acting assistant chief deputy. “Once compliance checks are over, we step in and locate any fugitive sex offenders.”
She said the compliance checks are multiagency operations that can last weeks depending on what everyone’s schedule looks like.
The recent compliance check in Grand Junction took three days and included members of the Grand Junction Police Department, the Colorado Department of Corrections Parole Division, and the U.S Marshals Service.
The law enforcement officials conducted unannounced visits to the homes of known sex offenders in the city.
“It’s written in the Adam Walsh Act (signed in 2006) that we assist local and state officials with sex offender investigations and locating sex offenders,” Crouse said. “We find it extremely rewarding and important as we’re fulfilling our duties in keeping community safe.”
She said the compliance checks have slowed a bit in 2020 because of COVID-19, but typically four to 10 will be conducted in various jurisdictions across the state.
The Grand Junction Police Department, along with contributing agencies, conducts sex offender compliance checks every year.
Depending on the offender, multiple checks are conducted throughout the year to ensure that continued compliance is met.
The objectives of these operations are to identify the offenders, verify their registration, and confirm their address and place of employment.
Offenders found to be in violation will be further investigated by officers with the Grand Junction Police Department and may incur possible warrants for failing to register, the Police Department reports.
“It’s a good example of everybody working together,” Crouse said.