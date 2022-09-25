A Mesa County man sentenced to 192 years for sexually molesting a 12-year-old, and who won himself a new trial last year, has been convicted again, and given the same sentence.
Gabriel Lee Muniz, 42, initially was found guilty in 2017 on four counts of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse. He was given four consecutive 48-year-to-life sentences.
But last year, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that his confession had been coerced by Grand Junction Police Department detectives, reversing those sentences and ordering a new trial.
Earlier this year, he was tried again, and on Monday he was handed the same sentence as a habitual criminal as he had been the first time.
Mesa County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Springer prosecuted Muniz in both trials.
During his original trial, Muniz was booted from the courtroom at one point by presiding Judge Valerie Robison because he had become disruptive. At the time, Muniz was defending himself, saying he didn’t consent to the proceedings and objected to Robison’s authority.
Still, he was convicted.
Last year, however, his court-appointed appellate attorneys won him a new trial, arguing that his confession was involuntary and Robison shouldn’t have allowed it.
During his two-hour interrogation, the GJPD detectives indicated to Muniz that his case might be put “in a drawer,” telling him he could return home if he confessed, and adding that he might end up in community corrections or a work-release program, rather than in a state penitentiary.
At the time of that interrogation, Muniz was on parole for a previous conviction and was registered as a sex offender.
“Muniz’s statements were ‘extracted’ with ‘implied promises,’ that if he was honest about what occurred ... he might obtain more leniency,” Judge Sueanna Johnson wrote in the March 2021 opinion, which was joined by Judges Daniel Dailey and Elizabeth Harris. “But unlike other cases where the leniency promised is not specified, the detectives here made particular reference to leniency in the form of CommCorr or work release. The cumulative effect of the specific references (to leniency) ... rises to the level of coercion, as they constituted implied promises.”
It was after those same detectives told Muniz he could return home the following day that he admitted to having sex with the 12-year-old more than 100 times over a three- to four-month period.
Muniz’s court-appointed attorney — an alternate defense counsel from Montrose — also tried to get the appeals court to toss out statements made by the 12-year-old that were used in Muniz’s trial that confirmed the repeated sexual abuse, saying they were “child hearsay statements.” The court rejected that argument.
Muniz was initially arrested in June 2015 after a 911 call from a woman who said she had walked in on him molesting the 12-year-old.