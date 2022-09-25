Gabriel Muniz

A Mesa County man sentenced to 192 years for sexually molesting a 12-year-old, and who won himself a new trial last year, has been convicted again, and given the same sentence.

Gabriel Lee Muniz, 42, initially was found guilty in 2017 on four counts of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse. He was given four consecutive 48-year-to-life sentences.