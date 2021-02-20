Shadow Lake City Park has experienced a winter die-off of some of its fish, which has raised concerns from local residents.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Randy Hampton said an aquatic biologist and the area’s district wildlife manager visited the lake, which is located in the Redlands, and determined that the fish kill was due to winter weather.
The city of Grand Junction has been planning utility work in the area, but Hampton said there was no evidence, like blockage of the gills, to suggest the fish were killed by the work.
“The lake will freeze and if it freezes too deep it messes with oxygen and fish can die,” Hampton said. “It happened last year. We did have fish kill out there last year as well.”
Hampton said the small size of the lake is a contributing factor. He said winter die-off is not uncommon in smaller lakes, but that CPW will work with the city of Grand Junction to address the issue.
“We are working with the city to minimize that in the future and we will work to restock the lake in springtime,” Hampton said.
Shadow Lake Park is located near Redlands Mesa off Mariposa Drive and is popular with local anglers.