Nine hundred and sixty-seven fish formerly of the Redlands, including 826 bluegill, 73 black crappie and 68 largemouth bass, have a new home.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel are moving as many fish as possible from Shadow Lake in the Redlands to Mack Mesa Reservoir in Highline Lake State Park so city of Grand Junction crews can do maintenance on an output valve in Shadow Lake, according to a city of Grand Junction press release.
Shadow Lake is located near the Redlands Mesa Golf Course along Ridges Boulevard and Mariposa Drive.
“The fish needed saved and we had a good home for them,” CPW fish biologist Ben Felt said.
Felt said efforts to relocate the fish from Shadow Lake have been encouraging so far, with with the number of fish caught dropping during the relocation last week, indicating there are a lot fewer fish in the lake.
Now, CPW is letting the lake sit in order to get the fish going back where they usually hang out, and relocation efforts will continue in the next week or two to get as many fish out of the lake as possible.
“I’d imagine there are still a few fish in there,” Felt said.
Shadow Lake was the site of a fish kill this winter because of freezing temperatures.
Felt said the lake is historically prone to such temperatures, and any fish kills there have nothing to do with the city’s work.
According to a City of Grand Junction press release, Mack Mesa Lake was recently drained and refilled to remove northern pike, an invasive species.
Mack Mesa Reservoir will receive additional stock from CPW’s hatcheries and relocations from other nearby bodies of water, according to the release.
Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim said the fish relocation is the first step, and after irrigation season the city will drain Shadow Lake in order to replace a valve on the piping system.
The lake is primarily used for irrigation in the Ridges neighborhood, with recreation as a secondary use, Kim said.
The piece of equipment the city is replacing generally needs to be replaced every 15-20 years, Kim said.
The city will work with CPW to restock the lake once it’s refilled, Kim said. “They’re the fish experts, so we rely on them,” she said.
Shadow Lake and Mack Mesa Reservoir typically support the same types of fish, Felt said, so the relocated fish should be fine.
“I think it’s kind of a win-win for both Shadow Lake and Mack Mesa,” Felt said.