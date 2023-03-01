Daymond John gave tattoo artist Arlo DiCristina a portrait of his mother and said he would like to see her in an Egyptian style for a tattoo portrait on his right arm. DiCristina took the portrait and John’s ideas and created this artwork.
Arlo DiCristina, left, works on a tattoo for Shark Tank investor Daymond John, right, on Tuesday at Elysium Studios. John, who founded the hip hop apparel company FUBU, is a huge supporter of DiCristina’s work. While DiCristina was working on the tattoo of John’s mother depicted in Egyptian style, below, John answered questions about everything from how he like the Grand Valley to how to get funding for a new business venture. For more photos of John’s visit, go to GJSentinel.com.
Owner of Elysium Studios Arlo DiCristina prepping to tattoo Daymond John.
Arlo Dicristina tattooing Daymond John
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Arlo Dicristina tattooing Daymond John
Showtime
almost finished
Arlo Dicristina finishing up the tattoo on Daymond John
When Daymond John told his mother that he was getting her portrait tattooed on his right arm, she told him that he better start working out harder.
She said, “I don’t want to be on those bingo wings,” John recalled on Tuesday while sitting in a tattoo chair at Elysium Studios, 535 N. Seventh St., and trying to mind tattoo artist Arlo DiCristina’s admonition not to talk with his hands so much.
John, who is an entrepreneur and investor on the ABC television series “Shark Tank” and the founder and CEO of the hip hop apparel company FUBU, was in Grand Junction for the latest stage of work on the tattoo portrait of his mother depicted in Egyptian style.
“I put things on my body that are very, very special to me,” he said.
His youngest daughter’s face is on the inside of his right arm and the Statue of Liberty is on his left shoulder and upper arm, and there is only one artist he wants to create those pieces and the pieces he has in mind for the future, including one of his wife.
John is a huge supporter of DiCristina and Elysium Studio.
“He’s one of the best in the world. Period. … He’s powerful enough to bring anyone here,” John said about DiCristina while speaking with a small group of members of Grand Junction’s business community along with Mayor Anna Stout and City Council member Abe Herman.
“I don’t know many people who can capture her eyes like Arlo can,” John said about his mother.
John answered questions about everything from how he liked the Grand Valley to how to get funding for a new business venture while DiCristina methodically worked on the tattoo.
“Great, great people. Beautiful place,” John said about the Grand Valley, which he has visited several times in order to see DiCristina. From taking in the views to shopping in downtown Grand Junction for hiking boots, it’s a place where “I get to clear my mind,” he said.
And Elysium, located in a unique historical building that once was the First Church of Christ Scientist, is “a little piece of heaven,” John said, his voice echoing off the white floor tiles and white walls accented in gold. “It’s all about the small business.”
DiCristina and his wife, Ryan Ashley, who co-owns Elysium and won Season 8 of “Ink Master” before becoming a judge on the hit show, could likely have opened a studio anywhere, but they have chosen to live and raise their child in Grand Junction, John said.
DiCristina and Ashley and other small business owners like them produce quality jobs and revenue, and are “the backbone of American,” he said.
And speaking of revenue, when it comes to getting funding for a new business venture, “don’t quit your day job,” John said, then went on to talk about the early days of FUBU.
When he started FUBU, which stands for “For Us, By Us,” he rented out the rooms in his house and ran his business out of the basement while he was off from his job at Red Lobster restaurant, he said.
“Do not borrow a lot. Use it and do it yourself,” he said, emphasizing the importance of hard work and relying on what you can do yourself.
Borrowing a lot of money means you’re working for someone else, and someone else owns your company, he said.
Work hard and work to your advantage, he said, moving on to the topic of social media.
“You can hit everybody in the world with this device right here,” he said, picking up his cellphone.
When FUBU started, “I had to come find you,” he said.
“Entrepreneurship is not hard,” John said. “You know what’s hard? Being a mother.”
From the early days of FUBU to now, his mother “always supports me,” John said. “She’s a queen to me.”