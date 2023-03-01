When Daymond John told his mother that he was getting her portrait tattooed on his right arm, she told him that he better start working out harder.

She said, “I don’t want to be on those bingo wings,” John recalled on Tuesday while sitting in a tattoo chair at Elysium Studios, 535 N. Seventh St., and trying to mind tattoo artist Arlo DiCristina’s admonition not to talk with his hands so much.

