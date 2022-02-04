It’s freezing, maybe 15 degrees below zero.
Alone and scared, gripped by the depths of despair.
It’s beyond imagination to understand what is going through this 61-year-old New Mexico woman’s mind.
The kind of despair and fear with only one thought.
Would this be her last night alive?
With her trusty companion Poppy, a 40-pound stocky mutt, this woman was lost on Grand Mesa, taking cover in a stand of trees, hoping against hope that she could make it through the night and not freeze to death.
Another kind of despair was felt by others.
This group of volunteers was looking, searching for the woman, they too were hoping against hope that they would find her before it was too late.
Then they got the word, something no search and rescue person ever wants to hear.
The search was being called off for the night.
It had become hopeless.
Three crews of Mesa County Search and Rescue were told the search was over and it was time to ride their snowmobiles back to the trail head and call it a night.
As luck would have it, a bizarre circumstance saved this woman and her dog, when a second search and rescue crew became stranded in another area.
“The only reason that team was out there at that time was because the other team had mechanical issues,” said Megan Terlecky, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
Rob Martindale and Quint Shear headed back out to help their stranded team members.
The bone-chilling temperatures forced the pair to stop a couple of times to warm their electronics and GPS units.
“We pulled into this meadow and turned our machines off to get our bearings.”
Then it happened — a voice.
“I looked at Quint and he looked at me and I said ‘did you hear that?’ ”
Quint said yes and the rest of the story makes this a happy story.
“Then we heard it again, we heard a voice, then she came walking out. It was a colossal bit of great luck,” Martindale said.
“The chances that we would stop in that particular area and she would be there was absolutely like winning the lottery,” Martindale said. “It was a jaw-dropping experience. To hear that voice, it was almost like it wasn’t real.
“That feeling is just amazing. We’d been on the snow since about 10:30 it was then about 4 o’clock in the morning. We were cold and tired. It was truly a needle in the haystack.”
Searchers had little to go on when the call came in. Her car was in the Mesa Top trail head parking lot. Three S&E crews headed out and a helicopter was brought in from Rifle.
“We really had no idea, conditions are tough, it’s dark, (cross-country ski) tracks are everywhere, the amount of luck we received on this mission is really just off the charts,” Martindale said.
He couldn’t help smiling when talking about the luck and bringing home a stranded woman and her dog.
“She was so happy. She was like ‘are you guys here looking for me?’ ” Martindale said smiling. “I said “yes we are.’”
The woman, who asked to not be identified was thrilled to see her rescuers, which was more than six miles from the trail head.
As for Poppy, he wasn’t as happy.
“He was like stranger danger, so it took him a minute or so to get comfortable with us,” Martindale said. “Once he got on the snowmobile (riding in the woman’s lap), he relaxed and was good.”
Martindale believes that Poppy helped save the woman’s life.
“I truly think without her dog providing that extra body heat that she might not have made it.”
HEARD THE HELICOPTER
The woman had a jolt of hope earlier in the freezing morning when she heard the helicopter flying low overhead.
With a giant spotlight painting the wintry Grand Mesa landscape, the helicopter was weaving its way back and forth.
The woman didn’t make it out of the trees in time to wave the helicopter down, but Mesa County Sheriff’s sergeant of emergency services, Rich Acree said she felt like “the Calvary was coming.”
As night turned into morning and the temperature kept dropping, Acree wasn’t optimistic that this story was going to have a good ending.
“What we knew, and with the conditions, we thought that survival was going to be pretty minimal,” he said.
But he said the woman, who had backcountry skiing experience, was dressed well with multiple layers.
“That’s really what saved her life, because she was prepared.”
Acree also had the initial unenviable task of telling the family that they were calling off the search.
Martindale said it was gut-wrenching to see the family in the parking area. He could feel and see their despair and fear that they may never see their loved one alive again.
But they did see her again.
“The gratitude is amazing, that’s why I do this, to bring people back home to their family. In this case, it was absolutely amazing. We were so lucky,” he said.
Acree, then had the fabulous opportunity to give the family a call and relay the amazing news that they found her and she was OK and Poppy was OK.
Unfathomable excitement and relief then ensued.
For Martindale and Shear, it took a few seconds to let that unbelievable situation sink in when they found the woman and Poppy.
“It was just ‘Wow!’ That just happened. We were a little bit in shock, but obviously really, really happy,” Martindale said.
Again, the smile remained as he reflected on the amazing luck and satisfying resolution to a situation that looked so bleak only 15 minutes before.
THE STRANDED CREW
As for the source of when that luck began — the second stranded search team — they remained in the freezing cold while the woman and Poppy were taken to safety.
But the concern for the team was minimal.
“I give them a lot of credit. They realized it was really cold and they were slowing down, so they built a fire and they warmed up.”
After they found the shivering woman, they got her warmed up with another layer and put her and Poppy on the snowmobile to transport them safely back to the parking area.
“She was really in pretty good spirits when we found her,” Martindale said.
“We knew they were OK, so we transported the woman and her dog to safety then went back out to find them and get them to safety,” Martindale said.
That other team had been in the cold from about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning when Martindale and Shear arrived.
The rescue mission was still on the unbelievable level of adrenaline as Martindale and Acree talked about it on Thursday afternoon.
There were smiles and disbelieving head shakes when taking about the stunning bit of good luck that saved the mission.
It still took nearly five hours of searching and that amazing slice of good luck to make this rescue mission successful.
Martindale again smiles and shakes his head when he thinks about how lucky they were. “I’ve been part of this search and rescue since 2006 and yeah, this might be the most satisfying one ever.”
For this mission, it was a perfect storm of perseverance, luck and a search and rescue team’s dedication.
The woman will also have a great story to tell. And Poppy is undoubtedly happy to have warm doggy bed as opposed to a freezing bed of pine needles.
The mission wasn’t quite done yet, though.
Martindale went out later on Wednesday to retrieve the woman’s cross-country skis. Then Acree delivered them to a grateful woman who has an unbelievable tale of survival to tell.
A successful and satisfying mission for Mesa County Search and Rescue, and maybe one for the history books.