One class at Shelledy Elementary School in Fruita lined up against the schoolyard’s southern fence, donning paper props and performing a brief play about what they’ve learned about the Solar System. Other classes played math games, read books or showed off their artistic sides at various places across campus.
Tuesday was the final day of School District 51’s summer learning program, and to celebrate, parents were invited to Shelledy — one of 34 D51 locations for the summer learning program — for an afternoon to see what their kids had gotten out of their education in June. Shelledy’s summer program had an enrollment of approximately 100 students, with many already going to school there and others coming from homeschooling.
“The difference this year was that schools got to keep their own kids at their own schools with teachers in their building, so it was great to take off with kids we already knew,” said Jami Lewis, Shelledy’s teacher leader for summer extension. “We didn’t have the task of deciding where kids were. We could just start on day one and go right from there with things that they needed to grow. It was a great opportunity to work with our homeschool children.”
The district’s summer learning program, which began June 2, included more than 2,200 students, twice as many as the district’s usual enrollment. Thanks to federal funding meant to counteract the time students lost in the classroom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, District 51 was able to invest more resources, including time, into summer school.
The summer extension program’s elementary and middle school focuses were reading, writing and math, while giving students a chance at credit recovery was the high school focus. The district projected that more than 400 high school classes were recovered for credit by Tuesday.
“It was a great opportunity because class sizes are smaller and we got some D51 online kids back to in-person learning so that kids could get that intense help and support they needed, especially after the COVID times of being online,” Lewis said. “This was an extra month of a chance to catch them up where they needed it and give them the chance to continue to grow.”
As for those in the elementary and middle school programs, Shelledy students seem to have taken academic steps forward.
Just ask first-grader Landon Mosberger, who was taught this summer by Sami Cotten, about the difference between last year’s summer program and this year’s.
“It was fun learning new math games and we did games that my teacher, Mrs. Cotten, never did last year in summer school,” Mosberger said. “We did writing, too. Math games (were my favorite part).”
Fifth-grader Genesis O’Conor said summer learning made her a more well-rounded student as she prepares to enter middle school.
“I got out of it knowing how to round up decimals in math and getting into reading more books and stuff. It was fun,” O’Conor said.
While O’Conor didn’t find the periods of adjusting to online learning as jarring or difficult as many of her counterparts, the summer extension program wasn’t only a return to normalcy, it was also a chance to receive special focus in the subjects about which she wished to learn.
“Last year was weird,” O’Conor said. “We were in the classroom for a little bit and then a kid got COVID, so we had to quarantine for a week. To me, online schooling is easier for me, just doing it online with Google Meets and stuff. I don’t know why it makes it easier. But summer school helped me a lot, because we had two teachers this year … who taught us a lot of things that I never knew.”
The district will monitor the testing performance of its younger students to monitor their progress and gauge the effectiveness of the more active approach to summer learning. Additionally, Student Transportation of America provided transportation for students to all of the district’s summer learning sites, and students received free breakfast and lunch.
A celebration at Shelledy seemed like the appropriate way to bring a seemingly successful summer of learning to a close.
“Teachers are doing different things with their classrooms,” Lewis said. “Some are sharing books that they have been working on and reading, as they’ve upped their reading level a little bit. Some are sharing math games that they really worked on so they can play at home and continue on. Some teachers are doing a little play about the solar system — they studied science as well — and they worked on their reading, so they’re sharing a little play that goes along with that. Some kindergarteners created their own books every day, so they’re sharing all the books they created … They’re just sharing the learning they’ve done over the past month in some different and creative ways.”