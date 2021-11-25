It’s been years in the making, but a major provider in services to the homeless recently completed a long-sought milestone.
That happened when HomewardBound of the Grand Valley opened up its new Pathways Family Shelter, a Grand Junction nonprofit that not only helps provide housing, but also meals, health care and other services.
The shelter, located on 29 Road, is the only trauma homeless campus of its kind for miles around.
“We’re the only full-service shelter that is year-round for families and single adults between Denver and Salt Lake,” said Greg Moore, executive director of HomewardBound, which built the facility with the help of the Grand Junction Housing Authority and donations from members of the community.
Moore said the current pandemic and a serious lack of affordable housing are making the job harder, with people losing work, getting evicted and convincing landlords that they aren’t a tenant risk.
“We’re helping them get as fully prepared as we can to re-enter the workforce, be able to find and sustain housing and living independently,” Moore said. “That can take anywhere from a year to 18 months. It’s very difficult to find any affordable housing for anyone who is at or below 50% average medium income. The housing supply is very limited, and if they have any kind of adverse rental history for whatever reason it is very difficult to get them placed.”
To help with that, the facility has a work-verified program that offers a place to live while they are working full time. Currently, 39 individuals are working, but having to live at the facility, people Moore calls “working homeless.”
The project began in 2014 with the construction of a 40-unit Pathways Village Apartments, which houses individuals and families in danger of being left homeless. It was completed in the summer of 2020 with the Pathways Family Shelter, an 18,644-square-foot facility for shelter space and homeless programs designed to help low-income families and homeless individuals and families get back on their feet.
The facility, which has 28 full- and part-time workers, is the first-of-its-kind in the region, and is known as a “trauma-informed design,” which means its main aim is to restore dignity to victims of homelessness, the privacy they need to get back on their feet, and control over their lives again.
The facility not only provides private places to sleep, but also laundry facilities and study areas for children.
“As far as we know, we’re also the only facility between the Mississippi and the West Coast that has been built as fully as possible implementing the trauma-informed design principles for an emergency shelter,” Moore said.
During the past three years, the apartments have served more than 3,000 men, women and children. With the new shelter, the group expects to be able to serve double that number over the next three years.
The entire facility offers 230 to 240 beds, but can augment other space to take in more if it needs to. That often happens during the winter months, when temperature get cold. During those times, it isn’t unusual for the facility to be up to 85% full.
Is the work daunting?
“How about 24-7,” Moore said with a laugh. “It’s usually challenging because we are working in an arena that is inherently challenging anyway.
“A lot of the guests that we work with arrive at our door with very high levels of trauma and other mental and physical health-related issues,” Moore added. “That alone makes it a very challenging milieu to engage with people well. Add to it all these other outside influences that none of us can control, it becomes a mental health challenge for the staff as well.”
The facility also has a state-of-the-art kitchen, which the group uses to prepare meals. In 2020, HomewardBound provided more than 110,000 meals.
And if that’s not all, the facility also has the Pathways Family Wellness Center, where a limited number of health care services are provided. That service is augmented thanks to support initially from MarillacHealth, which operates two clinics in the valley for the uninsured and those on Medicare, Medicaid, the Colorado Indigent Care Program and those covered by Rocky Mountain Health Plans.
Now, it’s getting medial aid from St. Mary’s Hospital and from nursing students from Colorado Mesa University, who are getting clinical experience working in the wellness center.
Other groups also helping to offer services, such as substance abuse treatment, include Mind Springs Health and Hilltop.
Some of its main funders include the Colorado Division of Housing, the city of Grand Junction, the Western Colorado Community Foundation, St. Mary’s and Community hospitals, and numerous charitable groups, such as the Daniels Fund, and the Gates Family, El Pomar and Boettcher foundations.
Through some of those groups, the facility also offers financial services courses, and job training, including helping people get, and keep, full-time jobs.
For information about the facility, go to homewardboundgv.org.