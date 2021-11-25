State Homeless Plans

In his proposed state budget for next year, Gov. Jared Polis wants to target reducing homelessness in Colorado.

To that end, he's asking the Colorado Legislature to approve an additional $200 million in funding for the state's Economic Recovery and Relief Cash Fund.

With that money, Polis wants to use half of it in matching grants to local governments and local nonprofits that are trying to address homeless issues in their areas.

It is intended to fund projects similar to Pathways, including creating more emergency shelters, transitional housing, recovery care and help in getting people permanent housing.

The other half of that money would go to support two existing shelters on the Front Range. Though not part of Polis' proposal, Pathways did receive substantial state financial support.

Along with that, the governor's proposed $40 billion budget also calls for $174 million to create and improve affordable housing in the state, including helping businesses that manufacture prefabricated homes.

The governor also was to provide more aid to behavioral health programs, including those that can lead to homelessness for some people.

— Charles Ashby