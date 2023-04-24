Shelter Distilling broke ground earlier this month on a 14,000 square feet distillery at the Colorado Outdoors campus in Montrose.
The distillery is expected to open in January 2024.
Shelter co-owner Matt Hammer said 10,000 square feet will be used for production and 4,000 square feet will be used for restaurant space.
“We feel honored to be a part of the community,” Hammer said at the groundbreaking. “We expect you guys to drink a lot of alcohol.”
Shelter Distilling was formerly based in Mammoth Lakes, California. It announced its expansion to Montrose in January 2022 and broke ground on its new facility April 3.
“We are extremely excited to be bringing our products and our business to Montrose,” co-owner Karl Anderson said. “The guys at Colorado Outdoors have been so welcoming and helpful in getting us in front of people that we need to be in front of and talk to people and help us get into this community.”
The Colorado Outdoors campus is an “Opportunity Zone,” which means it can give tax incentives to encourage long-term private investment in low-income areas, similar to Grand Junction’s Las Colonias Business Park.
“We’re really excited to welcome Shelter Distilling to our community,” Montrose City Council Member Barbara Bynum said. “As our community grows, we’re seeing more and more companies and businesses move here or expand their operations in the city. And it’s a really exciting time, and I’m glad that Shelter’s going to be a part of that.”
