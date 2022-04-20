Mesa County law enforcement as well as local activists are among those calling for stiffer penalties on fentanyl related crimes.
In 2019, the Colorado General Assembly downgraded possession of several controlled substances, including fentanyl, from a felony to a misdemeanor. Critics say that this has weakened law enforcement’s ability to mitigate fentanyl usage, as well as exacerbated fentanyl-related deaths.
A bill introduced into the Colorado Legislature seeks to tweak the rules around fentanyl, but some say amendments are needed to bolster its effectiveness, particularly around the so-called 4-gram rule.
Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell wants House Bill 22-1326 to be amended so that possession of any amount of fentanyl is classified as a felony.
“Anything less than 4 grams (of fentanyl) became a misdemeanor. With fentanyl, that's enough to kill up to 2,000 people. There is no amount of this drug that is safe to use or possess. Since 2019 in Mesa County, each year our number of deaths from fentanyl have doubled. It's time to get ahead of this. It truly is,” Rowell said at a press conference early Wednesday morning at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Fentanyl is roughly 100 times more potent than that of morphine, and about 50 times more potent than heroin. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.
According to the Mesa County Health Needs Assessment, between 2016 and 2019 the county saw 13.5 opiod-related overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, though that figure does not differentiate fentanyl deaths from other opiods. The growing presence of fentanyl nationally in recent years, however, has stoked what many regard as a public health crisis.
Over the past two years in Mesa County, fentanyl has overtaken all other illegal drugs in the community, including methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
Last year, Narcan (an opiate blocker that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose) was administered 118 times to treat overdoses in Mesa County, a rate of more than two times a week. According to the sheriff’s office, 2022 is on track to exceed that figure by a considerable amount, and Mesa County law enforcement has already seized roughly 15,000 fentanyl pills this year.
Echoing the sheriff's sentiment on Wednesday was Andrea Thomas, who became an outspoken advocate on fentanyl awareness after her 32-year old daughter, Ashley, died after unknowingly taking a pill laced with fentanyl.
“Many people have the perception that this drug only kills addicts. That perception is false. Fentanly kills unsuspecting people everyday. Nonetheless, neither group should be dying,” Thomas said at Wednesday’s press conference.
Thomas also co-founded the nonprofit foundation Voices for Awareness following her daughter's death.
Both Rowell and Thomas addressed the deliberate deceit of the pill distributors. Oftentimes, these counterfeit perquisites are disguised to look like prescription medication.
For Thomas’ daughter, Ashley, half a pill was enough to take her life.
Fentanyl is most often seen in a pill form, but other common drugs may unknowingly contain trace amounts— large enough to instantly kill a person.
Sheriff Rowell was adamant that he doesn’t oppose the Colorado Legislature's efforts. In fact, Rowell said that he thinks “this is a great bill, but it could be strengthened. We don’t have time to wait until next legislative session. (Fentanyl deaths) are doubling each year.”
Addressing the 4 gram threshold for misdemeanor charges is a major priority for both Rowell and Thomas.
“It would give us the ability to charge for distribution resulting in death. When we lost Ashley, we didn’t have that charge. This bill needs to be amended since it allows up to 4 grams as a misdemeanor. Even 1 gram is capable of killing 500 people. Any amount of this lethal drug should be a felony,” Rowell said. “I don't want to turn addicts into felons. A felony charge carries the weight to get addicts into the treatment they need, a misdemeanor does not. I’m asking our community to push the legislature to make any amount of fentanyl a felony.”
Rowell worries that without this amendment, the presence of the drug will only compound as the death toll rises. The sheriff insisted that amending this bill wasn’t about incarceration which, he believes, is not the solution to this crisis, but instead a way to get people proper treatment.
“(People) are dying with less than a gram. My whole push is to not have people dead in the community. If they have a felony charge, they get treatment. There's plea agreements and deferred sentences where they don't end up with that felony charge that affects them throughout their life. But at least they're here to work through that, if they’re dead they’re not here to work through that,” Rowell said.
Nationwide, 91,799 synthetic opioid-related deaths were reported in 2020. That number has been rising steadily since 1999.
“There are no socioeconomic barriers to who fentanyl is killing; no age group or race is immune. Fentanly and other synthetic opioids have changed the drug landscape,” Thomas said. “The people of Colorado need to act now to take our state back from fentanyl distributors and the crime and the death that it's causing.”