Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis said he’s been encouraged by the local protests following George Floyd’s death and continues to listen and learn from what residents have to say.
“You have communities across the state and nation and you’ve seen the different relationships law enforcement has with the respective communities they serve,” he said. “You’ve seen violence, peaceful protests and, in some cases, almost no response.”
Protests in Grand Junction were a part of the nationwide outrage that followed the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. Four Minneapolis Police Department officers were arrested last week on charges stemming from Floyd’s death. In the days since, communities across the country have grappled with questions of race and police use of force.
Amid the skepticism, Lewis said he feels the Sheriff’s Office still has the support of Mesa County residents.
“I think we have a level of public support that maybe isn’t present in every community,” Lewis said. “Right now, this is a time law enforcement and leadership need to look for opportunities to do things the best possible way and make adjustments that are the values of the community they serve.”
Lewis said there’s no way he can condone what happened to Floyd.
Lewis said he plans to be introspective and look at local practices and trainings and make sure they are in line with what the community wants.
“It’s not lost on me that our duty is to serve,” he said. “I feel like right now we are at a time with a lot of opportunity for productive conversations to take place in law enforcement.”
As it relates to local use of force, Mesa County relies on a system of area law enforcement officers to evaluate the merits of each case.
Whenever an officer in Mesa County shoots someone, the Critical Incident Response Team, made up of area law enforcement, is called to investigate the fatal or near fatal incident.
Since 2017 there have been nine CIRT investigations in Mesa County involving various law enforcement agencies, none have resulted in charges for the officers involved. There is one other CIRT case that is still pending.
“I think we have a really good model. I would hold up what we do in Mesa County on how (these investigations) should look,” Lewis said. “I think it works well and would serve any level of public scrutiny. I’m quite confident in the model we have.”
He highlighted how Mesa County’s investigations are done without the interference of the involved agency.
“I’m quite proud of the way we bring the different agencies together on those times they are called in,” Lewis said.
As for calls for reform, both nationally and in Colorado, Lewis said some of the measures asked for are already covered in his office’s policies.
“There’s been quite a bit of talk about chokeholds, nationally, and it is being addressed by the Legislature right now,” Lewis said. “I want to be clear, our current policies prior to this happening did not permit us to use chokeholds and I don’t see that changing,”
Lewis is encouraged by the police reform bill passed by the Colorado Legislature, work that he provided input for.
“This has been nonstop work, day and night,” he said. “Last night we reviewed 25 pages of amendments and are working with the bill sponsors to ensure this is something that makes needed change.”
The bill, Senate Bill 20-217 to enhance law enforcement integrity, passed the Colorado Senate this week and cleared the House on Friday. It will look to allow police officers to be sued for misconduct. It also would require police officers to pay for any civil judgment if they were believed to have knowingly violated the law and would ban chokeholds and limits when force can be used.
“There’s been a lot going on and one of the biggest things has been working with the Legislature on the police reform bill,” he said. “The Legislature has been open to working with county sheriffs and district attorneys to come up with something that will be best for communities across Colorado and we will continue to until it’s put into law.”